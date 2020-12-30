November 1, 1921 - December 18, 2020
Deerfield, WI - After 99 years, the heavens opened the gates and welcomed home Evelyn (Gyland) Hubred on December 18th, 2020. She was born November 1st, 1921 in township of Cottage Grove to Gust and Gusta "Gustie" (Rustad) Gyland. Mom married Dad (Melvin Hubred) in 1940. They farmed where Mom was born and raised until they retired to Deerfield in 1998.
After her kids were all in school, Mom worked many years at a job she loved for Rennebohm's and Walgreens Drug Stores as a cosmetician, always taking her vacations to harvest tobacco. She loved to paint, crochet and get together with the lady quilters at Liberty Lutheran Church. Mom didn't miss many cards at the senior center with all her friends.
Family meant the world to her. She enjoyed singing with her six sisters, sister-in-law, and two brothers at various churches and local gatherings.
Evelyn is survived by her three sons, Mel (Frances), Ronald (Susan), Kim (Kae); son-in-law, Doug Hildreth; with 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren along with 3 more on the way. She is further survived by one brother, Percy Gyland; sister-in-law, Janet Gyland; and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; daughter, Barbara Hildreth; sisters, Marie (Ed) Schultz, Belle Kalland, Katherine (Glen) Quam, Theresa (Bill) Brown, Dorothy (Olaf) Haugen, Geneva (Gordon) Peterson and Gladys Gyland; one brother, Howard Gyland; and one sister-in-law, Ardis Gyland.
We would like to thank Karlee Hubred for all the time spent with Grandma after Grandpa passed. Thank you also to Milestone Senior Living in Stoughton.
Visitation will be from 9:00-10:30 am on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Rd, Deerfield, WI 53531 at the education center. Visitation will be drive-thru and folks will be able to remain in their vehicles during this time. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11:00 am. Private burial will follow at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to the Deerfield Community Senior Center, 10 Liberty St #130, Deerfield, WI 53531.
