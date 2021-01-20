Susan (Thompson) Conover

June 30, 1952 - January 15, 2021
Deerfield, WI - Susan "Sue" Conover; loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 68 after a long and hard battle with cancer, kidney failure, and Lewy Body Dementia. Sue managed these health challenges with grace and even humor, and she was always looking for ways to help others instead of feeling sorry for herself. Sue was surrounded in love with her children and grandchildren by her side when she passed away to Heaven.
Sue was born on June 30, 1952 in Reedsburg, WI to Harry and Joyce Thompson. She was one of four children.
Susan is survived by her two children, Jeff Conover (Michelle Morgan), Jodi (Jason) Brandsma, Two grandsons, Chase Conover, and Kyle Conover (Kalli Woodhouse). She is further survived by three siblings, Barb (Gary) Ferguson, Carol Brown, and David (Val) Thompson, and her nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her Mother Joyce, Father Harry, and Nephew Chad.
Sue's passions included flowers and gardening, volunteering at the local schools, the community center, and at her church St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church, and at several other organizations. Sue was known most of all for her wonderful baking skills. She loved to make and donate all kinds of goodies, especially her famous sugar cookies, to her friends and community. Sue was an avid reader, arts and crafts person, loved "field trips with the ladies, movies, plays, and musicals. She often reminisced about her mother being an English war bride, and was fascinated by all things British (ie. Downton Abbey, and the Royal Family). As a child, she spent most of her time outdoors and loved fishing with her father.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Sue can be sent to Jodi Conover Brandsma, 4325 Smith Drive, Deerfield, WI 53523.
A special thank you is offered to her dear friend Randi Thorson for all her love and support to Sue and our family, and we're also grateful to all her care takers and at the end, to the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice Care for their loving care.
