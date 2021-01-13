Dennis D. "Denny" Trinrud

April 8, 1950 - January 9, 2021

Madison, WI - MADISON—Dennis "Denny" D. Trinrud, age 70, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 9, 2021 after a long, hard-fought battle with MS.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM - 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Cress Funeral Service, 3325 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 PM. For those not joining us in person, please visit at the following Zoom link for live-stream service at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89814091966 or the Forget Me Not event link at https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony/?c=9a4c569c-73d5-4a2d-a07c-038131a807cc for a recording of the service. Private burial will take place in spring at Town of Vienna Cemetery.

Cress Funeral Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison, WI 53704

608-249-6666

