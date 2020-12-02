March 26, 1937 - November 24, 2020
Cambridge, WI - John (Marlowe) Helgestad, age 83, of Cambridge, WI passed away peacefully at home after suffering from dementia. His wife of 61 years, Judy was by his side.
He was born March 26, 1937 in Stoughton, WI the son of Johan and Maggie Helgestad. He married Judy Frisch on October 10, 1959 at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge.
John was a member of the Air National Guard for seven years including active duty from 1961 to 1962.
John worked as an installer for Western Electric for twelve years. He worked for Klemm Tank Lines as an owner operator transporting petroleum products for 27 years, retiring in 2004. Since you can't keep a good man down, he went onto driving semi for Vasby Farms and later for Christiana Farms.
John enjoyed traveling the United States and Canada with his wife Judy in their motorhome. He loved the outdoors but hated winter.
Sports were a big part of his life, as he played them himself and later followed his children as they participated in high school sports. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers and rarely missed a NASCAR Race.
John was a special part of his children's lives. Surviving are his sons, John (Jeri) and Jeffrey (Joann); daughter, Julie (Brian) Miller; grandchildren, Ashley Helgestad, Jenna and Jared Helgestad, and Christopher Miller; along with his step-grandsons, Nick and PJ McRoberts. Other survivors include his sister, Hazel (Bob) Gust of Lakeland, FL; sisters-in-law, Mary (Vinny) Johnson and Sharon Kahl; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Alvin, Joe, Morgan and Norman.
John was laid to rest with a private burial at Lake Ripley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek
Nitardy Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
