Deerfield, WI - Sonja Dyreson a lifelong resident of Deerfield, WI died unexpectedly on December 06, 2021 at the age of 59.
Sonja was born on August 05, 1962, in Madison WI to Leonard and Lois (Thorstad) Anderson. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1980. Sonja married and had two sons Travis and Trevor Dyreson. She met Allan Pulvermacher in 1996 and they were together for 25 years.
Sonja loved to laugh; her laugh was absolutely infectious. She would do anything to make the people around her laugh and didn't care what anyone else thought. Sonja loved to make people happy and spoiling her family with many gifts. Most evenings you could find Sonja doing puzzles, watching classic tv shows, crafting and creating family photo collages. During weekends in the summer, you could often find Sonja at a garage sale. She couldn't pass one by without a quick stop in. Sonja adored spending time with her grandchildren and "grand-pups". She had such a colorful personality and was often seen wearing decorative hats, headbands, and anything that would light up. Sonja was incredibly proud of her two boys and told them every chance she could. She was the type of mother who said "I love you" at the end of every conversation and meant it.
Sonja is survived by her significant other Allan Pulvermacher; Sons Travis (Janelle) Dyreson, Trevor (Courtney) Dyreson; Brother Steven (Karen) Anderson; Sister Susan Egre; Grandchildren: Colton, Devlyn, and Sebastian; along with several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Lois Anderson.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday December 11, 2021 the Rail House in Deerfield.