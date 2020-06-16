David Allen Behn, lifelong resident of Minocqua, age 62, passed away suddenly on June 10, 2020 at his home.
Born November 12, 1957 to the late Mary (nee Ahlborn) and Lewie Behn. Married to Mary Ohlsson and the late Sandra Neusen is survived by his children Elishia Ohlsson, Sherry Behn, Allen (Katie), Lucas Behn and Danielle (Tom) Krause. Grandchildren Josh, Angel, Micaela, Ava, Adaline, Tristan, Mason, Jaden and Drake will truly miss his adoring attention. David loved taking the little ones fishing. He is also survived by Sister Denise (Mike) Cuper, brother Douglas and many nieces, nephews and relatives.
David went to school in Aurora, Ohio where he graduated from Aurora High School in 1975. Returning every summer to Minocqua to help Grandma and Grandpa work the Ahlborn Family Farm. The "farm" was his lifelong passion. David was also a journeyman in masonry and construction.
David worked for Robert Ahlborn at Ahlborn Excavation, was a logger for Mike Baker and Asplundh, and for 44 years with his good friend Al Strasburg at Strasburg Builders. Al considered him his right hand man and together they cooked many 4th of July meals for their friends and families.
The northwoods was his heart and soul. He was an avid outdoorsman and a proud lifetime member of the NRA. Never straying far from the Ahlborn homestead, he built his home nearby on Wolfs Road. Always found by the cookers at social gatherings, "because that's where the food was". He loved a good fresh fish fry which of course HAD to have potatoes. For more than 35 years, Thursday night was horseshoe night
David was a hard worker, a man of many talents and could fix anything. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone, never judging, his door always open. He whistled a fine tune and could always be found with a pencil behind his ear "to hold up his cap". He planted a garden every summer and was happy to share the bounty with friends and family. If you found a zucchini in your truck you knew David left it.
David was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Minocqua but his spirituality was found in nature.
He will be welcomed in the church triumphant by grandparents Anita and Robert Ahlborn, parents Mary and Lewie Behn, daughter Cindy, brother Duane, sister Doreen, uncles Robert, William and Clyde Ahlborn and friends Don McDonah and Jon Sebestyen.
As he would say, "Judas Priest. Life ain't hard, it ain't easy, it's just simple. Close the gate!"
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17 from 12:00 to 1:00 at Nimsgern Funeral Home in Woodruff, Wisconsin. Services at 1:00 and burial immediately following at Minocqua Memorial Cemetery on Blue Lake Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be received at Park City Credit Union for the David Behn Memorial Fund.
