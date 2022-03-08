Cambridge, WI - Margaret H. Anderson, age 96, died on February 27, 2022, following a short illness. She was born on May 16, 1925, to Edgar and Bessie Hastings and grew up in Schiller Park, IL. Bessie was killed in an automobile accident when Margaret was only 18 years old. Margaret was a proficient athlete and played basketball and tennis in grade school. Summers, she vacationed in Stone Lake, Wisconsin with children who became her life-long friends. During WWII, she was employed by Douglas Aircraft, and worked at Orchard Field Airport (since renamed O'Hare). There, she met and married Earl Anderson on February 10, 1951. The couple moved to Cambridge, Wisconsin where they had three children: Elizabeth (Richard Robbins), Alice (John Wolfgram), and Kathy (Peter Karofsky). While raising her daughters, Margaret babysat at home and worked at multiple businesses around Cambridge. Margaret loved playing golf and was an excellent bowler, her teams frequently qualifying for the state tournament. She was devoted to Grace Lutheran Church, taught Sunday School, sang in their choir, and helped create their monthly newsletter. She was also an alto with the CD Players and traveled around the state giving concerts. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl; and her two sisters, Winifred (Wynne) and Kathryn (Kay). Margaret's calm demeanor, trademark coiffure, perpetual smile, and kind heart will never be forgotten. A service celebrating her life will be held at Grace Lutheran Church this summer. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cambridge Historic School Foundation PO Box 214, Cambridge, WI 53523.
