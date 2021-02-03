May 7, 1928 - January 22, 2021
Deerfield, WI - Marian Bernice Sargent, age 92, passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. She was born on May 7, 1928, the daughter of Arnie Benjamin Anderson and Ester Emma Ella Louise Bork Anderson in London, WI.
Marian's family later moved to Springfield, WI, then to Stacey, MN, before heading to Monfort, WI and returning to London, WI once again. Marian graduated from Cambridge High School in 1946.
After graduation she began working at Melster's Candy Company in Cambridge, WI. This is where she met her future husband, the shy and caring Lawrence Sargent. In 1964, she began working at Water King/Sta-Rite.
On February 28, 1948, Marian married Lawrence Walter Sargent. Together they had three children: Larry, Dan, and Nancy. She was a member of the Deerfield Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and served luncheons at many funeral services.
Marian was an avid bowler in the Deerfield and Cambridge area. She bowled her first 600 series when she was 70 years young and was also a member in various card clubs. She enjoyed spending time out with the girls and had the opportunity to reunite with Gerry Hommen and Lila Eide when she moved to the Cambridge Home Again in 2020.
She was blessed with four grandchildren she enjoyed cooking for, and taught them to embroider and make potholders, while also teaching her whole family the art of cooking amazing lefse. Later in life, she was blessed with two great-grandsons who she loved to see and visit with whenever possible. Covid limited her family to window visits, but she enjoyed seeing them whenever she could.
Marian is survived by her three children: Larry Sargent of Cambridge, WI, Daniel (Karen) Sargent of Milton, and Nancy (Marvin) Dorshorst of Deerfield, WI. Her grandchildren include Trent and Cole Sargent of Janesville, WI and Emily and Evan Dorshorst of Deerfield, WI; and great-grandsons Carson and Riley Sargent of Janesville, WI. Her surviving brothers are Clifford, Andrew, Donald, Halvor and Nolan Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, brothers Junior, Raymond and Jerry Anderson, and her sisters Lorrine Harrison and Ardell Johnson.
A private family funeral service will be held.
The family suggests memorials be made to Deerfield Lutheran Church in Marian's memory, if so desired.
A special thank you to the staff at Home Again Assisted Living Facility in Cambridge for taking such wonderful care of our mother.
