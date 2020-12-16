Beverly Jane "Bev" Nottestad

August 22, 1927 - December 10, 2020
Cambridge, WI - Beverly "Bev" Jane Fowler Nottestad, 93, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, December 10, 2020. A long-time resident of Cambridge, Wisconsin, Bev was a beloved mother, grandmother, friend, aunt and member of the community.
She was born August 22, 1927 in Elgin, Illinois to Beverly Albert "Al" and Sadie (McCuan) Fowler. She graduated from Elgin High School and attended business college in Illinois before moving to Cambridge.
She married Alvin Rudolf Nottestad July 5, 1949 at Grace Lutheran Church. They raised three children in Cambridge and enjoyed 55 years of marriage, before Al passed away in 2004.
Bev was a devoted grandmother to her five grandchildren. She loved their company and enjoyed attending school and sporting events in Cambridge and talking to her Dallas granddaughters. She also was loved by her many nieces and nephews and their children. She made it a point to stay in touch with her extended family and kept up with their many activities and achievements.
Bev was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church, where she served her church community as secretary to the pastor as well as a member of the choir.
She was a gifted homemaker and loved sharing her baked goods with friends, neighbors and family. She also loved watching Badger and Packer football games and could call a penalty before the referees. She was a fan of the UW marching band and enjoyed watching their performances. Even in her later years, she continued to deliver Meals on Wheels and could be counted on to donate homemade pies for a bake sale or make a baptismal banner for her church.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Bev is survived by her children Ward Nottestad of Cambridge, Dean Nottestad (Sandra) of Pottsboro, TX and Karen Nikolay (Bernie) of Cambridge; her grandchildren Alexa Nottestad Smith (Kenton) of Dallas, TX, Taylor Nottestad Gallagher (Stockton) of Bentonville, AR, Anna Nikolay of Madison, WI, Jay Nikolay of Madison, WI and Jack Nikolay of Cambridge; and sister-in-law Geraldine Trieloff. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Jay Fowler and her aunt Fay Thomas.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Marquardt Hospice for their assistance so Bev could remain in her home for the last several months.
Memorial services will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Marquardt Hospice in her name.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
