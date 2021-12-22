Rockford, IL - Garry F. Bailey, 83, Machesney Park, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at Willows Health Center. He was born July 1, 1938, in Cambridge, WI the son of Robert and Geneva (Halvorson) Thompson. Garry married Marjorie "Margie" Anne Smyth on February 14, 1959, in Rockford. They divorced in 1984. He then married Jeanne Jarlsberg in Rockdale, WI on November 10, 2007. They divorced in 2019. Garry became a Winnebago County Deputy Sheriff in 1964 and retired with the rank of Lieutenant in 1992. He also owned Garry's Automotive during that time. After his retirement he worked for Automotive Finishes. He was a great mechanic, enjoyed fishing, and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Garry was the first county police officer in Illinois to have a K-9 partner.
Survived by his son Garry R. (Cindy) Bailey and his daughter, Patti Bailey; his grandsons, Kyle and Ryan Bailey; his brothers, Jerry and Brian C. Bailey; his sisters, Roberta Jean Gander and Sandra Lynn Sheels; his sister-in-law, Judy Bailey; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, his brother, Roger Bailey, his K-9 partners, Dusty and Dutch and his family dog, Misty.
Memorial services were held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford with Reverend Allen J. Shuler, Jr. officiating. Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation was held from 1:00 P.M. until time of service on Saturday. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
