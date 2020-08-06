Joan G. Beckett, age 88, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge. She was born in Janesville on April 23, 1932, the daughter of Robert and Ruth Pierce. Joan graduated from Colfax High School in 1950. She worked at Highway Trailers in Edgerton where she met her husband Llewellyn Beckett. They were united in marriage on September 27, 1952 in Janesville. Joan worked at American Family Insurance for 35 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Deerfield Lutheran Church and a proud member of Rebecca Circle. Joan enjoyed going to casinos and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. She is survived by two sons, Michael Beckett of Marshall and Stephen (Nancy) Beckett of Deerfield; grandchildren, Chad Anderson, Kellie (Michael) Lewellin, Timothy (fiancé, Angie) Beckett, and Sarah (fiancé, Tim) Winter; great grandchildren, Cloie, Jon, Anthony, Kyle, Tyler, Kylie, Michaela and Mason; siblings, Nancy (Sid) Larson, Donald Pierce and Marlene (Ben) Evon; many relatives and friends. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Robert “Bob” Jr.; and sister-in-law, Carol Pierce. Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Deerfield Lutheran Church. Burial was held in Highland Memory Gardens. A special thank you to the staff of Home Again, Dr. Albert Musa, and Cambridge EMS, for their care of Joan. Please share your memories of Joan at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
