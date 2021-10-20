May 9, 1931 - October 14, 2021
Deerfield, WI - John E. "Stony" Neath, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Stoughton on May 9, 1931, the son of John and Eleanor Neath. At the age of 12 John was given a lifechanging opportunity to raise his first crop of tobacco and corn. This started his life passion of farming, which included dairy farming in the Stoughton and Edgerton area which led to the purchase of his beautiful farm in Deerfield in 1968, where John worked the land and milked his cows for 53 years. On September 25, 1951 he married Marilyn West, and she remained by his side until her passing in April of 1994. John is survived by son, Steven (Susie) Neath; daughter, Karen (David) Macdonald; four grandchildren, Donnie (Angie) Neath, Sarah (Nathan) Paoli, Amanda (Andrew) Handorf, and David (Julie) Trieloff; four great grandchildren, Parker, Blake, Reese and Averly; brother, Richard Neath; sisters, Betty Neath, Rose Gribble, Kathy Larson, and Norma Huberd; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Norma Kindstrom. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; sons, Allen, Owen, and Kelven; and brothers, Bob, Gary, Douglas, and Phillip. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton. Burial took place in Highland Memory Gardens. A special thank you to Dr. Steven Siewert and the staff of Wildwood Clinic. Please share your memories of John by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 206 W. Prospect Street, PO Box 231, Stoughton, (608) 873-9244.