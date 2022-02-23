Lawrence E. "Butch" Jungbluth

Deerfield, WI - Lawrence "Butch" Jungbluth, age 80, of Deerfield, WI passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Unity Point Health-Meriter in Madison, WI.
Lawrence Edward Jungbluth was born February 14, 1941, in Madison, WI the son of Raymond and Sylvia (Norton) Jungbluth. He was raised in Madison and graduated from Madison East High School in 1959. Butch worked for a short time as a mechanic before joining the U.S. Navy and serving his country for 2 years. After his honorable discharge, Butch returned to Wisconsin where he began work with Oscar Mayer where he was a truck driver. On October 3, 1964, Butch was joined in marriage to Carole "Lynne" Evans. Butch and Lynne settled in Deerfield, WI as Butch continued his work for Oscar Mayer as well as the Teamsters 695 Union Steward. He would spend over thirty years with the company and would retire with well over four million miles and an amazing safety record. Throughout Butch's life he enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, trips to the cabin in Hayward, WI, playing cards, and shooting trap at the Deerfield Rod and Gun Club. He was a dedicated father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He also enjoyed his friends at the Tuesday lunch group and Nora's. Butch was a quiet and gentle soul and was dearly loved by his family and community.
Butch is survived by his son, Matt (Sarah) Jungbluth of Hayward, WI; three grandchildren, Bryce Jungbluth, Alicia Jungbluth and Danica Jungbluth; one brother, Henry (Sharon) Jungbluth of Madison, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lynne; sister, Elsbeth "Betty" Van Dusen, and three children, Christopher, Brett, and Brenda.
A celebration of Butch's life will be held on Saturday, February 26th, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Nora's II, 1843 US-12, Deerfield, WI 53531. Military honors will be accorded at 5:00 p.m. An interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, WI at a later date.