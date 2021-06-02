July 5, 1924 - May 23, 2021
Deerfield, WI - Raymond L. Dahl, 96, Deerfield, passed away peacefully at his daughter's house in Madison on May 23, 2021.
Ray was born on July 5, 1924 in Deerfield, WI to Josie (Haakenson) and Lars Dahl. He went to school at Old Deerfield Elementary School and Deerfield High School in Deerfield, WI.
He married the love of his life Delores Ruth (Latsch) Dahl on March 30, 1946 at London Moravian Parsonage. They lived together on their farm for 63 years until Delores' passing in Deerfield, WI.
Ray was employed with the Town of Deerfield doing road maintenance, snow plowing, and grass cutting, but his real passion was farming.
He had many interests including hunting, guns, country music, NASCAR, ice cream, orange slices, and chocolate candy. Ray even loved to admire the beauty of his hydrangeas through his kitchen window at the farm. He was a member of the Township of Deerfield Planning Commission as a board member.
Ray is survived by his children; Shirley Berry and Russell (Kate) Dahl, his daughter-in-law Penny Dahl, grandchildren; Jon Berry, Lisa (Darin Bell) Berry, Mark (Gyulnara Ashari) Berry, Jessica Mueller, Erin (Brad) Graf, Kelly (Dan) Howard, Tim (Lindsey) Dahl, Deanna (Travis) Chadwick, Robert (Muranda) Dahl, Kristine (Chris) Quam, great-grandchildren; Rowan Berry, Ava Mueller, Alayna Graf, Taylen Graf, Kendall Howard, Bayley Howard, Quinn Dahl, Beckett Dahl, Justin Chadwick, Tyler Chadwick, Grant Chadwick, Samira Arvin, Reonna Huettner, Aleesa Dahl, Naomi Dahl, Zara Quam, Andrew Quam, many cousins, a niece, nephews, some who reside in Sandnes, Norway. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife; Delores, his son; Rollin Dahl, and his great-granddaughter, Brynn Graf.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at London Moravian Church, N5610 County Road O Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523 at 9AM until 11PM. Service to follow.
Burial will be held at Kroghville Cemetery at 12PM.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Steve Siewert, the staff of Agrace Hospice, and Gina Frey-a special care giver and family friend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to London Moravian Church, Cambridge WI, or Agrace Hospice.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.