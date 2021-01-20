January 13, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Norman "Tom" Carpenter passed away peacefully from conditions brought onto him from COVID-19.
Tom lived an immensely full life. His roots came from Detroit, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and the Township of Christiana each influencing who he was as a person. He truly loved his wife, Janet, and was proud of their 61 years of marriage. Tom was a self-taught man with the ability to learn anything he set his mind to. His intelligence showed in his understanding of art, mechanics, economics, and music. Being raised in Detroit, he had a love for the automobile. As a youth, he entered design contests; his drawings were remarkable and provided an insight to his many other creative gifts. He loved to strike up conversations with a stranger and showed genuine curiosity in their story. Perhaps, his greatest joy came from his three sons (Craig, Tim, and Chris), and the wonderful relationships he had with his seven grandchildren (Lauren, Emelia, Sally, Emmit, Cate, Harry, and Grace), and one great-granddaughter (Adeline). He gave each of them a twinkle in their eyes, and wonderful stories that will be shared for many years to come.
Tom is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Craig (Karen) Carpenter, Tim (Laura) Carpenter, Chris Carpenter; grandchildren, Lauren, Grace, Emelia (Austin) , Emmit, Sally, Cate, Harry; and great-grandchildren, Adeline. His entire family and many friends will miss his charismatic and uniquely "Tom" personality.
At this time, no services will take place.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.