Norman "Tom" Carpenter

January 13, 2021

Lake Mills, WI - Norman "Tom" Carpenter passed away peacefully from conditions brought onto him from COVID-19.

Tom lived an immensely full life. His roots came from Detroit, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and the Township of Christiana each influencing who he was as a person. He truly loved his wife, Janet, and was proud of their 61 years of marriage. Tom was a self-taught man with the ability to learn anything he set his mind to. His intelligence showed in his understanding of art, mechanics, economics, and music. Being raised in Detroit, he had a love for the automobile. As a youth, he entered design contests; his drawings were remarkable and provided an insight to his many other creative gifts. He loved to strike up conversations with a stranger and showed genuine curiosity in their story. Perhaps, his greatest joy came from his three sons (Craig, Tim, and Chris), and the wonderful relationships he had with his seven grandchildren (Lauren, Emelia, Sally, Emmit, Cate, Harry, and Grace), and one great-granddaughter (Adeline). He gave each of them a twinkle in their eyes, and wonderful stories that will be shared for many years to come.

Tom is survived by his wife, Janet; sons, Craig (Karen) Carpenter, Tim (Laura) Carpenter, Chris Carpenter; grandchildren, Lauren, Grace, Emelia (Austin) , Emmit, Sally, Cate, Harry; and great-grandchildren, Adeline. His entire family and many friends will miss his charismatic and uniquely "Tom" personality.

At this time, no services will take place.

Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

