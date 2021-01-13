Bruce D. Templeton

February 17, 1948 - January 4, 2021
Poynette, WI - Bruce Templeton, age 72 of Poynette Wisconsin answered the call home by His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday January fourth, 2021. He died at his home with his family by his side and the Lords angels watching over him.
Bruce Dennis Templeton was born to Lawrence and Carolyn Templeton on February 17th, 1948 in Cambridge WI and was the middle son of three, Charles the oldest and Wesley the youngest. He graduated Immanuel Lutheran High School in Eau Claire, WI. Bruce married his first wife Rachel Fields on September 25th, 1970, who blessed him with three children; Tanya Sue, Todd Michael, and Timothy John.
Bruce was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in 2013, received a stem cell transplant in 2015 and fought a winning battle until the time of his call home. Tough as nails, and a sweetheart to the bone Bruce remarried to Edith Coulthard of Slinger, WI., in September 2014. They spent five wonderful years together, and Bruce was at her side when she received her call home in 2019.
A hard and dedicated worker, Bruce utilized his God given and most marketable skill with PEOPLE, quick to smile and fast with a compliment Bruce just simply enjoyed people. He spent more than 20 years working security on the sidelines at Camp Randal Stadium in Madison and witnessed the making of a legendary big ten football program over the years. He loved everything Bucky. His skill with people was also at the heart of his success at the Badger Bus company where he drove both school bus and coaches, Bruce with the help of the Lord safely transported people of all ages to their destinations and families. Always with a smile, and humble to the last...that was Bruce.
The red-blooded Wisconsinite that he was, Bruce enjoyed playing cribbage with his family, golf with his son in law Eric, watching or listening to the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and anything Wisconsin Badgers.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Templeton, mother Carolyn Templeton and his second wife Edith Coulthard.
People assigned to his watch in heaven are his first wife Rachel Templeton, his children, Tanya, Todd, and Tim; his son in law Ben Knapp; his daughter in law Becky Templeton; his grandchildren Anthony (Caitlyn), Justin, Ben, Chase, Dylan, Trevor and Elijah; His great grandchildren Oliver and Finn; his brothers Charles (Barbara) and Wesley (Linda); on his second wives side, Brenda and John of South Wayne, Melody and Dan of Monroe, Waynette and Eric of Slinger, Jenny and Fritz of Albany, Heather and Brad of Albany, Craig of Albany, and Christopher and Britney also of Albany.
Family greeted friends on Friday evening, January 8th at Cress Funeral Home, 6021 University Avenue, Madison from 4 until 6 p.m. A private service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at PEACE THRU CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3232 W. Point Rd., Middleton with Pastor Mark Bernthal officiating. Bruce will be laid to rest in Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, WI.
"In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace." Ephesians 1:7
"For our citizenship is in Heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ." Philippians 3:20
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave. Madison
(608) 238-8406
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.