Cambridge, WI - Frances Ann Dickert, 85, Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Alden Estates in Jefferson, WI.
Frances was born on September 14, 1936 in Madison, WI to Frank and Agnes (Morschauser) Nilles. She graduated from Central High School in Madison, WI. Frances married Thomas Dickert on October 13, 1956 at St. James Catholic Church, Madison. He preceded her in death on February 22, 2013. Frances was an active member of St. Pius X in Cambridge. She enjoyed walks out in nature and along Lake Ripley. She made a point of visiting friends who were living in a nursing home who needed company. She liked to go out for breakfast with her fellow church members and was an avid thrift shopper who never passed on a garage sale.
She is survived by her son: John Dickert, DeForest, WI; grandchildren: Alex, Adam and Austin Dickert; sister-in-law: Jackie Nilles, Madison; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brother, Billy Nilles and sister, Lorraine Dushek.
Services were held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge is assisting the family.
