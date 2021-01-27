June 20, 1933 - January 21, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Lloyd H. Tiegs, 87 of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home.
Lloyd was born on June 20, 1933 in Scott Co., MN, the son of Vernon and Evelyn (Otto) Tiegs. He considered Belle Plaine, MN his home and attended school in the area. He attended and graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN and began his career in education. On June 28, 1964, he married Natalie Engel at St. John's Lutheran Church in Maribel, WI. The couple had 2 children. Lloyd was a man of conviction and his will was unshakable. He was compassionate and appreciated a corny joke. He was an innovative and creative man who came up with constant ideas. Lloyd could fix anything except a computer, and he was friendly jokester. Lloyd was a man who knew his Savior and led in many areas in the church throughout his days. He will be dearly missed.
Lloyd is survived by: his wife of 56 years, Natalie Tiegs of Cambridge; children Sonja Tiegs of Chicago, IL and Paul (Shelley Eswein) Tiegs of Rudolph, WI; grandchildren Kaitlyn and CJ; and his sister Helen (Bill) Anderson of Corvallis, OR. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles Tiegs.
As per Lloyd's wishes, no formal service will be held at this time.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
