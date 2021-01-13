October 29, 1985 - January 3, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Sara E. Hooper, 35, Lake Mills, departed this life on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
She was born on October 29, 1985 in Madison, the daughter of E. Richard "Rich" and Debra (Nikisch) Hooper.
At Lake Mills High School in 2004. Sara graduated as salutatorian and later graduated Magna Cum Laude from Eau Claire in Nursing in 2008.
She had been employed as an assistant manager for Walmart and most recently as production supervisor at Deli Source in Waterloo.
Sara was a member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
She loved candles of all types, but more importantly she loved to make everyone smile and laugh. Sara was loved by everyone who knew her. She was her own worst critic, she expected perfection from herself.
Survivors include her parents, Rich and Debbie of Lake Mills; one brother, Jason (Brittany) of Fort Belvoir, VA; two sisters, Amy Hooper of Madison, Nicole Hooper of DeForest; her two canine companions, Kubla and Toluene; other relatives and many friends.
A Ceremony of Sara's Life will be held Saturday, January 16th at 1 p.m. at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. at the church until the time of services.
To attend the funeral virtually, please visit the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page.
