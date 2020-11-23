February 8, 1958 - November 15, 2020
Deerfield, WI - Colleen Stenjem, age 62, of Deerfield, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Meriter Hospital after a battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 8, 1958, the daughter of Ernest and Almira (Sorum) Stenjem.
Colleen graduated from Deerfield High School in 1977 and went on to work as a secretary. For fun, she enjoyed getting her nails done, being out and about running errands, talking to friends and shopping. Colleen was an avid Badgers and Packers fan and loved spending time with her sisters.
Colleen is survived by three sisters, Cheryl Stenjem, Cynthia (Robert) Weigend and Connie (Jon Olson) Stenjem; niece, Kimberly Weigend; and cousin, Kristen (Derrick) Banes. She was preceded in death by her parents; aunt, Alice (Roger) Odland; and uncle, Gerald (Lillian) Sorum.
Private family services will be held with burial at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.