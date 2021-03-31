John C. ""Jack"" Mandt

June 20, 1932 - March 24, 2021
Deerfield, WI - Deerfield - John "Jack" C. Mandt, age 88, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after battling an acute illness. He was born June 20, 1932 in Middleton, to the late Wilhelm (Rudy) Mandt and Helen (Niebuhr) Mandt. Jack graduated from Deerfield High School in 1950. In 1952 he joined the Marine Corps and was stationed in Japan. He lived and farmed in the Deerfield area. He married the love of his life Joan Schenck on March 7, 1978 and shared 43 wonderful years together.
Jack loved to spend time with his family and friends gardening, watching sports, playing cards, especially Euchre. He loved to gamble and planned yearly trips to Las Vegas with his Nora's Two Tavern family and friends. Jack owned various taverns over the years including Jacks or Better, Bachelor's II, and Nora's Two when Joan bought in and they ran it until 2001.
He is survived by his wife Joanie, children Dennis (Jinger) Mandt of Deerfield and Patricia (Darren) Winkler of Cambridge, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brother Bill (Peggy) of Texas, sister Alice Knapton, Sun Prairie, sisters-in-law Lucille Mandt, Cottage Grove, Dolores Mandt, Cambridge, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Fritz, Anna Mae, Marian, Vernon, Tom, and Lois.
You MUST pre-register to attend. A link to do this is on the Cress website with the obituary, or you can call the church to pre-register to attend. Please call Deerfield Lutheran Church 608-764-5566 and let them know how many people will attend, and the names of those attending. There will be limited space, and a seating chart provided by the church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday March 31, 2021 at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 S. Main Street Deerfield. Friends can pay respects from 10:00 AM until the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Highland Memory Gardens.
You must pre-register to attend the celebration of Jack's life.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
206 W. Prospect Stoughton
(608) 873-9244
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
