Wendy Marie (Ramberg) Phillips

McFarland, WI - Wendy Marie Phillips, age 67, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Meriter Hospital.
She was born in Fort Atkinson on January 10, 1955, the daughter of Berton and June Ramberg. Wendy grew up and graduated high school in Cambridge. She worked for Dane County Social Services where she met the love of her life, Terry. On May 28, 1983 Wendy was united in marriage to Terry Phillips. Together they enjoyed day trips exploring new places, attending races and tractor pulls, and most of all spending time with their daughters and grandchildren. Wendy enjoyed gardening, antiquing, decorating for every holiday, spending time in Hayward for 32 years with her family and friends, caring for her grandchildren and attending all of their events. Wendy retired from Dane County Communications Center in 2015 after 39 years of service.
Wendy will be missed by all who knew her. She is lovingly survived by her husband of 39 years, Terry; two daughters, Callie Phillips and Chelsea (Anthony) Rupp; three grandchildren, William, Emma and Cameron; beloved feline companion, Isabelle; two brothers, Mark (Susan) and Carey (Merry) Ramberg; two nieces, Abbie (Joshua) Thayer and Shawna Schwab; two nephews, Aaron (Erin) Ramberg and Andrew (Ashley) Ramberg; parents-in-law, Stanley and Alvina Phillips; brother-in-law, Wayne (Marla) Phillips; two nephews-in-law, Brandon and Austin Phillips; many extended relatives; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM, with a brief service at 4pm, on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home, 5801 Highway 51, McFarland. The family requests that high risk individuals arrive between 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM where masks and social distancing will be enforced. Private burial will take place at a later date in East Koshkonong Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be added to a trust that will be established for Wendy's grandchildren.
A special thank you to the McFarland First Responders, to the 911 Call Center for their patience and direction, and to the staff of Meriter Hospital ER and ICU for their care of Wendy.