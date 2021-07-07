June 24, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Dr. John (Jack) Hussey, 86, of Cambridge, WI passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at home.
Jack was born in Savanna, IL on December 12, 1934, the son of Dr. Lemuel and Berenice (Holbert) Hussey. Jack married his wife, Marlene, on December 14, 1979 in Metairie, LA.
He graduated from Savanna High School in 1952 and received his B.A from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL in 1956. In 1958, Jack joined the US Army and received an honorable discharge in 1960. Jack entered Medical School at the University of Colorado and received his medical degree in 1966 in general surgery. He did his Internship at Evanston Hospital in Evanston, IL and his Residency at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He remained on staff at UW-Madison until 1978. While at UW-Madison, he became involved with their developing kidney transplant program and knew he wanted to pursue this new endeavor for the rest of his medical career. In 1978, he accepted a position at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans to establish a Transplant Unit and in 1985 he joined the Ochsner Clinic in New Orleans, again to establish a Transplant Unit. He retired from his medical career in 1997. Upon retirement, he returned to Wisconsin.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene, former wife, Jillian Hussey of Madison, sons, Matthew Hussey of Madison, Dr. Stephen Hussey of Okemos, MI and daughters, Katherine (Todd) Young of San Jose, CA, Tara (Ryan) Foust of Fort Atkinson and Kelly Hausz of Cambridge, grandchildren, Reese Hussey, Savanna Hussey, Benjamin Hussey, Anja Hussey, Alexander Young, Erik Young, Rebecca Young, Lauren Foust, Ethan Foust, Hailey Russell, Autumn Hausz, Summer Hausz, great granddaughter, Brynlee Russell-Riesop and his sister, Kathleen Hussey Burch of Spokane, WA.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Lemuel and Berenice (Holbert) Hussey and his brother, Dr. David Hussey.
Visitation will be held at Nitardy Funeral home-Cambridge, 208 N. Park Street, Cambridge, WI 53523 on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 3PM. A memorial service will follow.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to SSM Health-Hospice and to Jack's caretaker, Eddie.
Nitardy Funeral Home-Cambridge is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
Jack believed in the importance of education, generously making opportunities possible for his family, and sparked the love of medicine in so many—both within his family as well as outside. He will be greatly missed.
Jack not only had a love for medicine and family but also a love for animals. Those wishing to honor Jack may want to consider a donation to the Humane Society or to St. Jude Children's Hospital.