Beverly J. (Olson) Storlie

July 17, 1930 - August 14, 2021
Deerfield, WI - Beverly J. Storlie, age 91, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Autumn Winds in Cambridge. She was born in Stoughton on July 17, 1930, the daughter of Einar and Johanna Olson. Beverly graduated from Deerfield High School, where she was homecoming queen, in 1949. On January 6, 1949 Beverly married Ramon D. Storlie. Together they Dairy farmed until retirement. They enjoyed travelling, including a 50th anniversary trip to Norway, and a trip to New York to see their granddaughter graduate at Radio City Music Hall. Beverly worked several different jobs, most recently at the Old Deerfield Antique Store. She was an active member of St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield and enjoyed serving on the church circle. Beverly was an excellent cook and loved baking for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Greg (Carole) Storlie of Deerfield; daughter, Janet (Dave) Amacher of Plano, TX; daughter-in-law, Caroline Storlie; six grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Shaul and Lucille Mandt; and many nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ramon; two sons, David and Owen; and four brothers. Funeral services were held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church Education Center. Burial took place in St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church restoration fund, to the Women of St. Paul Liberty Lutheran, or to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. Many thanks to the staff of Autumn Winds, Dr. Sarah Lowery, Pastor Holly Slater, and to Agrace Hospice, especially Melissa and Cheryl. Please share your memories of Beverly by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 201 Bue Street, PO Box 376, Deerfield, (608) 764-5369.