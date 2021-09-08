May 16, 1933 - August 28, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Nancy R. Schmid, resident of Cambridge, Wis., and a summer resident of Three Lakes, Wis., passed away August 28 at Columbia Health Care Center at age 88. She was born May 16, 1933, in Pratt, Kansas, to Orrin and Ruth Russell.
Nancy graduated from St. John (Kan.) High School and then earned a degree in business and Spanish from the University of Kansas. She married Alvin "Al" Schmid of Milwaukee, who she met at KU, on August 24, 1955, in St. John, Kan. Nancy loved to travel and enjoyed archaeological sites, spending time in Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Ireland and Egypt, among others. She also treasured her time on Townline Lake in Three Lakes, where she spent 51 years sharing great times with her friends on Lowen Road, and her winters with Al in Green Valley, Ariz.
Nancy is survived by her sister Veda of Stafford, Kan., two daughters, Susan (Mark Lawton) Schmid of Sun Prairie and Judy (James Peloquin) Taitt of Fort Atkinson, and two grandchildren, Alex Taitt and Sydney Taitt. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Al.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, at Don Burnside Park Pavilion, 6931 Stanzil St., Three Lakes, from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Three Lakes Waterfront Association, PO Box 145, Three Lakes, WI 54562, or the Cambridge Library, 101 Spring Water Alley, Cambridge, WI 53523. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.