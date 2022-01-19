September 23, 1935 - January 10, 2022
Cambridge, WI - Clarine Yvonne Fosdick, age 86, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital due to complications related to a blood disorder known as MDS. She was born on September 23, 1935 in Bear Valley, WI, the daughter of Harold and Clara Smith.
Yvonne was one of ten children. She attended Reedsburg High School and shortly thereafter started a family, raising five children with her husband Lyman. In addition to being a mom, Yvonne enjoyed working in Central Supply at St. Mary's Hospital, where she created lifelong friendships. She was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Throughout her life, it was in her nature to make friends easily as a result of her warm, easy-going, and non-judgmental way with people.
Aside of spending time with family and many dear friends, Yvonne enjoyed winter retreats to Panama City, Florida where she honed her crafting skills. She enjoyed woodworking, pine needle weaving, and making hand stitched greeting cards. She also loved working with her fellow quilters back home making beautiful keepsake quilts for veterans and family.
In a complimentary way, many commented about Yvonne not looking or acting her age. Even as she approached her 80's, she still sought adventure, including a trip to Australia and New Zealand, ziplining down Fremont Street in Las Vegas, partying at Mardi Gras in Biloxi, Mississippi and ripping it up on the Seadoo on Rock Lake.
Though it wasn't apparent physically, Yvonne was dealing with a serious blood disorder that afflicted several members of her family. She approached MDS head-on and participated in a clinical trial at Mayo Clinic - Rochester. Her involvement in the trial over several years culminated in the FDA approving an oral chemotherapy taken at home versus trips to the oncologist office for intravenous chemotherapy. She took great pride in this contribution to medicine. Despite the intensive management of her MDS with frequent blood draws, transfusions, bone marrow biopsies and hospitalizations, her emotional bond with her care providers was palpable.
Yvonne is survived by two daughters and two sons; Pam Deegan (Wally Hershey), Gloria (Mitch) Behnke, Dan Fosdick (Carol Prothero), and Jeff Fosdick (Miguel); four grandchildren, Nathan Fosdick, Garrett Fosdick, Jessica Deegan, and Dereck Deegan (Haley Raab); and three great granddaughters; Kiara Hairston-Deegan, Lillyan Westfall-Deegan and Violet Deegan-Raab; two sisters, Avis Roessler and Judie Ellett. She was preceded in death by her parents; life partner Lewie Behn; Lyman Fosdick; son Jerry; five brothers, Harold (Bub), Bill, Irvin, Ken, and Jerry Smith; two sisters, Betty Erickson and Marcella Long.
The family would like to show great appreciation to Dr. Shannon O'Mahar and her staff at SSM Hematology and Oncology Clinic, Dr. Aref Al-Kali at Mayo Clinic, and all of the wonderful people at the SSM Infusion Center for their compassionate care. And, much gratitude to all the Cambridge friends who were there to love and support her on her journey.
Funeral services will be at 12PM on Friday, January 28th at Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 North Park Street, Cambridge. A visitation will precede the funeral beginning at 10AM. A luncheon will follow the service at a location to be shared at the service. Live streaming of the service is also available by accessing https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5995300174
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Yvonne's name to Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) or the Cambridge Food Pantry.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com