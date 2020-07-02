A visitation to honor the life of Albert “Lewie” Behn of Cambridge will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to Noon. Friends and family are welcome to gather to honor and celebrate the life of Lewie, who passed away on April 11, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held after the visitation.
