Cambridge, WI - David Daniel Bartz, 56, of Cambridge, WI passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home.
Dave was born on June 27, 1964 in Moline, IL to Daniel "Darryl" and Lavona (Anderson) Bartz. He graduated from Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, WI and later attended the University of Dubuque- IA. Dave earned his Bachelor of Science degree from UW-Lacrosse and went on to earn his Master Degree in Health Administration at Western Governors University. On December 15, 1990, Dave married the love of his life, Brenda Clay, and together they raised a family and created a wonderful life together.
Dave's true passion was youth sports. He showed his love for the game by coaching basketball at Cambridge, as the JV and freshman men's coach, and 8th grade boys Deerfield. Dave also refereed basketball for over twenty five years. As much as he loved the game, seeing all his many kids succeed was his greatest joy.
Dave enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, horses, vacationing, and driving his convertible. He was a kind, good hearted man who loved visiting with others; he always had a smile on his face and shared his "gift of gab". Above all else, he loved and was always there for his family. He traveled near and far to watch his kids, nieces, and nephews play sports, and enjoyed watching his daughter, Danielle, with her horses most of all.
Dave is survived by his parents, Darryl and Lavona Bartz; wife, Brenda Bartz; children, Danielle (Bϋnyamin) Bartz Erk, Devin (Abby Teuscher) Bartz; step-children, Jennefer (Wesley) Brandenburg, Lukus (Kara) Gibbs; sisters, Tracy (Greg) Bartz Kocialkowski, Kerie(Paul) Wedige, Kristi (James) Klein; brothers-in-law, Ben (Barbara) Clay, Brad Clay; step-grandchildren, Carter Brandenburg, Horatio Erwin, Gracie Gibbs; many nieces, nephews, and cousins on all sides of the family and his beloved Chihuahuas', Bomber and Dogg.
He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Russell Clay, mother-in-law, Esther Clay; and grandparents.
Funeral services took place at 12PM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge, WI 53523. Visitation took place from 10AM until the time of services at the funeral home. A graveside service took place at 1PM on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Altona Cemetery in Altona, IL.
Memorials in Dave's name can be made to the Cambridge Hoops Club.
Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge and Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Home in Knoxville, IL are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com or www.hurd-hendricksfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.