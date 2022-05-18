Deerfield, WI - Glen Arthur Richmond entered his heavenly home on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Glen was born in Arlington, WI on March 6, 1936, to Walter and Minnie (Zunker) Richmond. He joined the Air Guard in 1953 and graduated from Oregon High School in 1954. He was employed at Oscar Mayer while continuing to serve in the Air Guard. In March of 1955, Glen enlisted in the Air Force and was trained in firing control systems on F86D fighter jets. Glen was assigned to the 4th Fighter Interceptor Squadron in Misawa Japan. He was honorably discharged in February of 1959. When he returned home, he continued to work for Oscar Mayer until his retirement in 1998.
Glen married Mary Jane Ast on September 14, 1963. They were blessed with two children.
Glen enjoyed many hands of Euchre, 500 and Jass with family and friends over the years. He loved the outdoors while hunting and fishing. He was able to take in over 30 fishing expeditions to Canada while fishing for his favorite walleye and pike. He was known for his love of blue gill fishing as he fished all the area Madison lakes with his good friend Leon. He enjoyed countless hours of watching his Green Bay Packers and talking football with his old pal Dick.
Glen is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Robert (Mimi) Richmond of Melrose, WI; grandson, Jacob; his brother, Donald (Norma) Richmond of Oregon, WI; his brother Vernon Richmond of Madison, WI; sister-in-law, Carol (John) McKinley of Verona, WI; and nieces, nephews & cousins.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Minnie (Zunker) Richmond; two brothers, Floyd (Esther) Richmond and Mervin (Catherine) Richmond; sister-in-law, Betty Richmond; one stillborn child; and his lifelong friends, Jim Haight and Dick Goold.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield, with Rev. Holly Slater officiating. Burial, with full Military honors, followed in St. Paul's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, or to a charity of the donor's choice.