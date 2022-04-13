Deerfield, WI - Jeanene Diane Hauge, age 75, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was born in Stoughton on August 25, 1946, the daughter of George and Marian Hauge. Jeanene attended school in Deerfield and earned her bachelor's degree from UW Whitewater. She was an active member of St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church where she enjoyed playing the organ and teaching Sunday School. Jeanene enjoyed cooking, playing cards, cribbage, and socializing with family and friends. She is survived by her devoted nephew, Geoff (Christina) Hauge; and two great nephews, who were the apples of her eye and lights of her life, Ethan and Austin Hauge. Jeanene has rejoined her family who preceded her in death, reuniting with her parents, and brother, Steve. Funeral services were held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield. Burial will take place in Kroghville Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church. A special thank you to Jeanene's honorary sister, Carol Shelton, and beloved friend, Mae Wachholz, for their loyal friendship, and to the entire St. Paul church family. Please share your memories of Jeanene by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
201 Bue Street, PO Box 376, Deerfield
(608) 764-5369
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanene Hauge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.