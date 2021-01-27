February 2, 1924 - January 14, 2021
Deerfield, WI - George I. Hauge, age 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 14, 2021 in the farmhouse he had lived in for the last 73 years. He was born on February 2, 1924, the son of Ole and Lena (Malina Midthun) Hauge. After graduating the 8th grade at Rinden County School, George began his farming career by working for his brothers and neighbors, often plowing the whole day with a horse drawn plow and milking cows by hand. On January 26, 1946 George married Marian Kreuger in the Deerfield Parsonage. They farmed all of their married life in the Nora area. George worked the land as a share cropper for 20 years before buying the farm. He enjoyed fishing (especially trips "up North" to Birchwood), playing euchre (especially at the Deerfield Community Center), pitching horseshoes, playing baseball and softball (in his "younger days"), gardening, and going to farmer markets after he "retired" from milking cows. George took great pride in the presentation of his veggies, often having the first red potatoes of the season. He would wash and wipe each one, earning him the nickname of "the potato man" to many customers, but he was known as just "PA" to many others! For many years, George watered and tended the flower beds at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church where he was a member. George is survived by his children, Jeanene of Madison, and Steve of Deerfield; grandson, Geoffrey (Christina) Hauge and great grandsons, Ethan and Austin Hauge, all of Sun Prairie. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marian; his parents; brothers, Oscar, John, Melvin, Selmer and Lloyd Hauge; sisters, Anne Lunderberg, Josie Evenson, Olga Rinden, and Tilla Schmudlach. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield, with Rev. Holly Slater officiating. Burial will follow in Kroghville Cemetery. A drive through visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM, and a socially distanced, mask required, walk through visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church. Remembrances can be mailed to Steve Hauge, 1834 Schadel Road, Deerfield, WI, 53531 due to virus isolation. A special thank you to Kae and Karlee Hubred; nurse Jodi; aides Blanca and Linda; and SSM Hospice staff who helped care for George at home; and to Pastor Holly Slater. Please share your memories of George at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service of Deerfield is assisting the family, 201 Bue Street, Deerfield, (680) 764-5369.
