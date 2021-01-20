Judith A. (Gideon) "Judy" Espersen

June 18, 1953 - January 13, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Judith "Judy" A. Espersen, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Judy was born on June 18, 1953 in Reno, Nevada to Samuel and Joyce (Ruhl) Gideon. She lived in Turlock, CA until age 13 when her family moved to Hayward, WI. It was there that she met the love of her life, William Ford Espersen. They were married on August 2nd, 1971. They moved to Madison and then to Deerfield, WI where they raised three daughters. Judy worked as a Medical Records Clerk for Dean Medical Center for several years before retiring.
She loved playing cribbage with her friends Karen and Earl Harbort. She also loved camping and spending time with the Kowalewsky Family. She was an avid reader of romance novels and her favorite TV show was "I Love Lucy". She made a hobby (much to her family's dismay) of decorating with anything "chickens". What she loved most in life was spending time with her grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband Bill; children Renee (Tom) Collins, Amy (Jason) Gee, and Dawn (Jeff) Hammersley; grandchildren Jeremiah Espersen, Brittney and Emma Hammersley, and Ava and McGager Gee; and great-granddaughter Josilyn Espersen. Judy is further survived by her brother, Calvin Dewayne Gideon; two stepsisters Marilyn Olson and Lori Sunderland; and many other relatives and dear friends. Judy was preceded in death by her infant son Jeremiah William Espersen; her mother Joyce Sunderland; father Samuel Calvin Gideon; and two stepbrothers Robert "Skeeter" and Jeff "Zeke" Sunderland.
Private services will be held. Judy will be brought to her final place of rest at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove.
Special thanks to the Lake Mills Health Center and Lake Mills EMS for their exceptional care.
Thank you to the SSM St Mary's Hospital and SSM Hospice Teams, for the compassionate and loving support she received.
Cress Funeral Service
201 Bue Street
Deerfield, WI 53531
608-764-5369
Please share your memories at
