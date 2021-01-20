Franklin Eugene "Frank" Sissons

August 21, 1930 - January 15, 2021
STOUGHTON, WI - Franklin Eugene Sissons, age 90, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Nazareth Health and Rehab. He was born on Aug. 21, 1930, in Monroe, Wis., the son of John and Pearl (Eichstadt) Sissons.
Franklin proudly served in the U. S. Army as a Corporal. When Frank returned from the service, he was united in marriage to Lucille M. Harried on Dec. 19, 1953, in the Town of Christiana. He was an active member of the Teamsters Union, IOF, and longtime member of the Stoughton VFW Post No. 328.
Frank worked as a cement truck driver for Verona and Roth and for Capital Redi Mix for 29 years. He retired from Wisco in Oregon in 1992. Frank enjoyed tinkering, working on cars, listening to music, and going out to eat, especially a Friday night fish fry. He loved traveling with Lucille, to Las Vegas, Hawaii, Florida and Bahamas and also lived in Arizona and loved the time they spent there. Frank was always busy doing something.
Franklin is survived by two daughters, Joan (Mike) Ebner and Cindy L. (Mike) Cutrano; son, Mike (Lorette) Sissons; 10 grandchildren, Daniel (Judy Jaworski) Sissons, Joseph Dixon, David Dixon, Trisha Sissons, Emily (Greg Pryor) Sissons, Samuel Sissons, Jesse (Amy Elliott) Brown, Florence Dieter, Nikki (David) Barthel and Tamina Sissons; four great-grandchildren, Jamison Sissons, Misty Dieter and Hawk and Cash Brown; sister, Josphine (Martin) Harried; three brothers-in-law, Melvin (Nancy) Harried, Arthur (LoRayne) Harried and Alfred King; and four sisters-in-law, Helen Harried, Alice Moen, Ellen (Tom) Doyle and Patricia Sissons.
He was preceded in death by wife, Lucille, just four weeks after her passing; two daughters, Patricia Ann Sissons and Donna Sissons; parents; his parents-in-law, Paul and Grace Harried; sister, Virginia Sissons; brother, John Sissons; two sisters-in-law, Norma Harried and Ruth Harried; and two brothers-in-law, Curtis Moen and Paul "Bud" Harried;
A celebration of Frank and Lucille's lives will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at West Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to Tara Kennedy, for her amazing care and kindness that she gave our father. We would also like to thank the entire staff of Agrace HospiceCare and the staff at Nazareth, for the care they have given Frank. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
