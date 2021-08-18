Shirley Engelstad

January 28, 1931 - August 11, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Shirley Jansen Engelstad, a life-long Cambridge resident, passed away Wednesday, August 11th. She was born on January 28th, 1931 to Evelyn and George Jansen in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin and married Glenn Engelstad on December 28th, 1949. The couple had four children. Survivors include daughter Vicki (David), sons Gregory (Ann), Richard (Daniyal), and AFS son, Orlando Pajarola (Sandra) of Switzerland, three grandsons, David, Erik and Ben, AFS granddaughters Joya and Liana, brother Harvey (Ida), sisters, Carol, Janice (Howard), Ruth (Pat) and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, son Glen, sister Helen and brothers Norbert, Jack and Dan. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to Rainbow Hospice, Grace Lutheran Church, Liberty Lutheran Church, or the Alzheimer's Association. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Home Again in Cambridge and Columbus for all their tender care. Shirley was always up for a game of euchre, loved to wear red and never passed up a dessert. She was a gentle soul and will be missed. Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online Condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com