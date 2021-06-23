Tom G. Perry

November 17, 1946 - June 13, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Tom Perry 74 of Cambridge, WI passed away Sunday afternoon June 13, 2021 at Alden Estates in Jefferson, WI surrounded by his 3 children.
Tom was born on November 17, 1946 to the late George and Marie Perry. After graduating from Cambridge HS in 1964 he went on to serve in the US Air Force and spent much of his time stationed in Thule Greenland. He then began his career with Ameritech/AT&T and retired after 30 years of service with the phone company.
Tom loved his crossword puzzles, watching all WI sports, and spending time sitting at his gambling machines. He will be greatly missed by the Ho-Chunk nation as well as the WI lottery .
Tom is survived by daughters Jennifer Perry and Evelyn (TImothy) Jeffers, a son Ryan (Kathy) Perry, brothers James Perry and Peter Perry, sister Mary (Carl) Hafemann, 4 grandsons Justin, Cole, Bransyn and Dakota. Granddaughter Brittany as well as many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the amazing caregivers at Rainbow Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Cambridge, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com