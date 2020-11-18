October 27, 1930 - November 13, 2020
Deerfield, WI - Deerfield- Lois Jeanette Anderson, age 90, of Deerfield WI, passed away on November 13, 2020. She was born in Madison on October 27, 1930. Lois graduated from Deerfield High School. She was married to Leonard Anderson on August 12th, 1951, they were married for 51 years. Lois was the organist at the Deerfield Lutheran Church for 37 years and was a local seamstress. She will be remembered for her musical talents, particularly her yodeling. Lois was heavily involved in her local church community. She was an avid card player and could always be found playing bingo at the local festival. Lois loved spending time with her family and was always supporting her grandchildren by attending sporting events or horseshows. She loved making crafts and baking. Lois is survived by her children, Steven (Karen) Anderson, Susan Egre, Sonja Dyerson (Al Pulvermacher); grandchildren, Kristina (Jason) Busse, Karl Anderson, Kristin (Marshall) Clark, Hannah Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Travis (Janelle) Dyreson, and Trevor Dyreson; Great Grandchildren, Marit, Bergen & Kelda Clark and Devlyn & Sebastian Busse, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents Emil and Mabel Thorstad; husband, Leonard Anderson; brother and sister in-law, Howard & Loraine Thorstad; brother and sister in-law, Paul & Shirley Thorstad. The family has chosen to delay the burial service for Lois to summer 2021. An additional announcement will be published later once the date for the service has been set. Memorials may be made in Lois's name to Deerfield Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare Inc. The family would like to thank the staff at Drumlin Trail Reserve Assisted living & Memory Care for the loving care they gave Lois over the past six years. Please share your memories of Lois at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 201 Bue Street, Deerfield, WI, 53531.(608) 764-5369
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.