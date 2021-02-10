Donald Hougan

January 28, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Donald "Whitey" James Hougan, 91, of Cambridge, WI, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He passed peacefully with his family at his bedside in Apache Junction, AZ where he spent winters with his wife of 67 years, Katherine (Katy) Hougan.
Donald was born and raised on the family dairy farm in Pleasant Springs township, and was educated at Western Koshkonong Church school. He graduated from Stoughton High Class of 1947. As a young adult he ventured into tobacco farming and running the local grocery store in Utica, WI, and also served in the National Guard. His profession for over 40 years, in which he was very skilled, was laying floors.
He played Utica Home Talent Baseball and was a lifelong fan and supporter. He was a devoted member of Western Koshkonong Church and shared his love of the Lord with his family through his faithful commitment. He golfed at Lake Ripley Country Club, he loved to travel, he enjoyed watching all types of sports including horse racing, and he liked playing cards. Donald and Katy cherished their "snowbird" friends on La Tierra street in La Hacienda RV Resort, Apache Junction AZ.
Donald is survived by his wife Katherine, his children Patti Clevenson (David), Jan Raymond (Karl), Jeff (Sarah), Marge Stokstad, Gary (Amy), one brother Oris, a sister-in-law Sandra BonDurant (Fred), ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, three brothers, and his granddaughter Laura Hougan.
Donald's life will be celebrated in a memorial service with his family in July 2021. Donations in his honor can be sent to Western Koshkonong Church.
