Cambridge, WI - Irene Mae Hensel, 98, Cambridge passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Home Again in Cambridge.
Irene was born on November 11, 1923 in Albion Township to John Adolph and Betsy (Johnson) Anderson.
She married Thomas Hensel on October 19, 1941. She enjoyed Christmas gatherings, birthday parties and sports events with 7 children, 21 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Irene was a lifelong member of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. She served in many positions within the church, including Light circle, the women's pin and sew quilting group and mission group. Irene and Tom were active members of the Koshkonong Prairie Historical Society.
Irene and Tom celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends in 1991. Tom died August 3, 1993.
Thanks to the help of the grandchildren, Irene learned to navigate Facebook and would often connect with family.
She is survived by her children: Betsy Calhoun, Bonnie (Carroll) Ehrke, Mary Ann (Roger) Daniels, Susan (Tom) Nelson, Thomas Jr. (Lisa Larson) Hensel, Katherine (Jerry) Nelson, and Daniel (Sheryl) Hensel, 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Sanford, Orin and Edmund Anderson; one sister, Helen Hoops; daughter-in-law, Katherine Wheeler Hensel; son-in-law, David Calhoun; sisters-in-law: Bertha May Burke and Mary Martin; brothers-in-law: John and Charles Hensel.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00am at the East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 454 E. Church St. Cambridge, WI. Burial will follow at the East Koshkonong Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park St. Cambridge from 4-7pm and on Saturday at the church from 10am until the time of the service. To view the service remotely, go to https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4229261482
As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to the Aagot Borge Fund or Papau New Guinea Missionaries John and Amy Lindstrom in care of East Koshkonong Church. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Home Again Assisted Living for their loving care of our mother over the last two years. Thank you also to Agrace Hospice staff for their assistance.
