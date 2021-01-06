December 5, 1942 - December 25, 2020
Deerfield, WI - Gerald Francis Bastian, age 78, of Deerfield, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. He was born on Dec. 5, 1942, in Menominee, Mich., the son of Mark and Myrtle (Klaver) Bastian.
Gerald is survived by two sons, Mark (Mary) Bastian and Michael Bastian; grandchildren, Carson, Dillon, Amelia and Cassidy Bastian; sister, Rosie (Danny) Leslie; and brother-in-law, Terry (Donna) Mahle. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus Disaster Fund.
Special thank you to, Roberta Fry, as well as Pat and Mo Kennedy, as well as the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care and support during this time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
