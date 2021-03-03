James "Jim" Rank

Cambridge, WI - James Sanders Rank, 84, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021, having succumbed to Cancer after surviving a debilitating battle with COVID19 Virus Infection. Jim managed the recent loss of his wife, Susan (Thiel), and his illness with strength and courage.
Jim was born July 29, 1936, in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, the son of James and Elizabeth (Luick) Rank. He was united in marriage with Susan on July 29, 1958. Jim attended North Central College, Naperville, Illinois, where he was a member of the 1958 All American Swim Team and ranked Nationally in Swimming. He was inducted into the North Central College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. Jim was especially proud of his children's and grandchildren's achievements in Swimming.
Jim began his prolific Sales Career at Rank and Motteram Jewelry Store in Milwaukee. He then enjoyed a fulfilling career at Johnson Hill Press, Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, progressing from Sales Manager to Vice President.
Jim was happiest when boating around Lake Ripley at sunset, he cherished time spent with Family.
Jim is survived by three children, two grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren: Adam "Buddo" (Jessica) Wrathkey of Cambridge, and three step-children Trevor, Roman, and Grace; Jenny Rank Brejcha of Madison; and Todd (Jennifer) Rank of Cambridge, and their twin daughters Jada and Zoey.
Jim is further survived by one sister and one brother, Cynthia (Lawrence) Kringle and Gerald (Nancy) Rank.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Marilyn (George) Busch.
The family expresses gratitude and appreciation for all of the kind individuals that cared for Jim. Thank you to Comfort Inn and Suites, Johnson Creek; Fort Atkinson Health Care Hospital and Clinics, and Alden Estates Jefferson. Thank you all for being there for Jim, especially with the limiting COVID restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the North Central Swimming and Diving program by clicking "Swimming & Diving Donation Link" below.
The Nitardy Funeral Home of Cambridge, Wi is assisting with a Memorial gathering for the immediate family. Jim will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove, WI.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
Link: Jim Rank Hall of Fame - North Central College
Link: Jim Rank - North Central College Swimming & Diving Donation Link
https://www.cherryfish.com/PublicProfile.aspx?&EntityId=3429&EntityTypeid=5&Isdiscovr=1#donate
Link: Jim Rank: Family-Created Tribute Video (YouTube)
