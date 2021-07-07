Shirley Margaret Johnson

August 4, 1936 - July 3, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Shirley M. (Hagen)Johnson, age 84, passed away on July 3, 2021. She was born on August 4, 1936 to Sadolph and Margaret (Berge) Hagen. She married Lowell Smithback in 1953 and later divorced. In 1968 married Earl C Johnson who preceded her in death in 1990. Shirley retired from the M&I Bank in Cambridge. Her greatest joy was her family. She was so proud of them and devoted so much time to her children and grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her brother Jerry, children, Dan (Sally) Smithback of Menasha, Dean (Jody) Smithback of Greendale, Diane (Joe) Ash of Milton, and Darryl (Karla) Smithback of Jamestown, NC. Grandchildren Joseph (Chrissy) Ash, Michael (Val) Ash, Kayla (Ethan) Hamilton, Kylie (Jeremy) Reinhold, Nicholas Smithback, Spencer and Kendylle Smithback. Great Grandchildren Brea, Brynlee, Dani Jo, Eric, Parker and Ruby. Step children Terry (Ruth) Johnson, Tom (Mary) Johnson, Theresa (Charles) Horn and their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, sisters Janet and Arlene, grandson Erik Smithback, and companion and special friend, Jerry Denniss.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00am at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of the service.
A very special thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge and Rainbow Hospice.