June 8, 1941 - June 8, 2021Cambridge, WI - The soul of renowned Poet and Author, John Frederick Lehman, 79, passed peacefully into the heavenly realm on Monday, June 7, 2021, taking his final breath in his sleep.
John was born on June 8, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Ed and Grace Lehman. He was a writer, publisher, and teacher, who presented writing seminars in dozens of cities from New York to San Francisco. He was a graduate of the Great Books Program at Notre Dame, and earned a Master’s Degree in Curriculum Development from the University of Michigan. John's poetry appeared in many national magazines and anthologies. He was the founder and publisher of Rosebud, a magazine of short fiction, poetry, essays, and art distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and England. Thanks to good friend, and now publisher, Rod Clark, the magazine is still in existence today, with the 69th issue scheduled to come out later this fall.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army Medical Command, Europe, having served from September 1966 until honorably discharged in Sept. 1969. In 1967 John married Pat Whyte and they brought two children into the world, a daughter Pamela (Vandana) and son John. Married for twenty years, John and Pat divorced in 1987.
On August 22, 1989, John married his cherished wife, Talia Schorr, and together they opened and ran the Night Heron Bed and Breakfast for eleven years out of their charming home in Cambridge (Rockdale) WI. John's passions included, foremost, spending time around home, reading and writing, often memorializing his many pets who became characters in his poetry and short-stories. He enjoyed riding his bike along rural roads, drinking fine coffee, drawing cartoons, laughing out loud, and musing from his terrace chair where he loved being with his wife and pets, watching the clouds, trees, and sunsets, with a ready ear for the music of birdsong.
John had an entrepreneurial as well as creative spirit. Knowing he had to make money outside of writing, he opened Lehman Advertising and Marketing in Madison, where he often denied himself a salary so he could pay his staff. He organized the Arts and Humanities Council in Cambridge, and started a monthly discussion group at the Keystone, called The Bantering Beats, which, after fourteen years, continues to meet the first Saturday of every month. John founded Gear Up Madison, an annual bike ride, raising money for the UW Children's Hospital. He was an avid music lover, who enjoyed classical music, jazz and opera, telling Talia to be aware that he was having a love affair with Alexa, who fulfilled his every request.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Grace, a brother, Ed Lehman, and sister, Lois Back, where they're now enjoying a family reunion of the highest, along with John's many dogs and cats who passed before him, being the first to greet him upon his angelic arrival back to his (our) true home in heaven. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Talia Schorr (Cambridge). His daughter, Pamela (Vandana) Dillon (Florida). Son, John Karl Lehman (Madison). Step daughters, Rachel (Brent) Grauerholz (Cambridge) and Renee Genin (Milwaukee). His Grandchildren, Reinn Dillon, Desmond Laabs, and Lucy and Lola Grauerholz, who all loved and admired their "Papa."
After two years of lingering with Melanoma cancer and dementia that made it impossible for John's body to function, he was ready and willing to go home to the spirit realm where, Talia promised, after discussing with him many books about the subject of the glorious other side, that he would experience the Ultimate Light of Universal Understanding. Rest in that Light with its absolute Peace, darling to us all; we will love and remember you always. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice, who gave friendly, compassion care to John and his family.