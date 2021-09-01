September 8, 1949 - August 22, 2021
Manitowish Waters, WI - Manitowish Waters - Daniel R. Schulz, age 71, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Milestone Senior Living in Minocqua. He was born on September 8, 1949, in Madison, the son of Robert W. and Frances Nelson Schulz. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1967. On October 16, 1971, he was united in marriage to Beverly J. Birkrem.
Dan worked at Hydrite Chemicals for forty years in Cottage Grove until he retired in March of 2009. His retirement was spent in Manitowish Waters where he loved kayaking the river and enjoying the north woods. He also spent time visiting his precious granddaughters, Emery and Kaia, in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
Dan coached his son, Matt, at various levels of baseball and basketball in school and summer leagues. Dan played fastpitch softball for many years with Rowley and Schlimgen, the Lake Mills Merchants and Petrie Sports. Besides league play, he played in many tournaments around the state camping with family and teammates. Dan was an avid downhill skier and enjoyed ice fishing and snow shoeing.
Dan is survived by his wife, Beverly; his daughter, Sarah (Robbie) Shine of Colorado; his son Matthew of Sun Prairie; his granddaughters Emery and Kaia Shine; two brothers James (Joyce) and Arne (Darlene) of Deerfield; one sister Gayna Gaber of Presque Isle; four sisters-in-law Janis (DuWayne) Schumacher, Sharon (Ron) Holzapfel, Carrie (Mark) Besch, and Gail (Gary) Duckert; five brothers-in-law Lee Fassbender, Warren (Connie) Birkrem, David (Valerie) Birkrem, Douglas Birkrem and Todd (Lisa) Birkrem and many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Frances (Brattlie) Schulz; one brother-in-law James Gaber; and two sisters-in-law Barb Fassbender and Connie Birkrem
An outdoor Celebration of Dan's Life will be held on Sunday, September 12th, 2021 from 1:00 - 4:00pm at the Deerfield Community Park, located at 200 S Industrial Park Road.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church or Wisconsin Parkinson's Association.
Online condolences may be shared at nimsgernfuneral.com
