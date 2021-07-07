December 7, 1933 - June 30, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Barbara Fernbach, 87, Cambridge, passed away on June 30, 2021.
Barbara was born on December 7, 1933 in Yugoslavia to Anna (Kaiser) and Johann Crnjanovic. She married Franz Fernbach in September of 1953 in Austria. They were married for 34 years until Franz's passing in 1987. Barbara moved to Cambridge, Wisconsin soon after.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking/baking, bird watching, visiting with friends, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Belinda (Dan); her son Frank (Carol); her grandchildren; Brian who called her Amo, Tony (Laura) and Noah who called her Oma; and her great-grandchildren Paulie and Ruby. She is also survived by her cousin Joe (Terry) in Oklahoma and her sister-in-law Eva and nieces Annaliese and Heidi and their families all in Austria. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother.
Special thanks to Autumn Winds for their wonderful care and kindness shown to our beloved. Also special thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their care.
No services are to be held.
Nitardy Funeral Home-Cambridge is assisting the family.