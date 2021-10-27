July 11, 1953 - October 19, 2021
Waterloo, WI - David A. Holzhueter, 68 of Waterloo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
Dave was born on July 11, 1953 in Wisconsin, the son of Willard and Doreen (Radloff) Holzhueter. Dave married the love of his life Kathy Frutiger on June 21, 1975 at Deerfield Lutheran Church and the couple enjoyed 46 years of marriage together. Dave worked for Larson Manufacturing for 42 years before retiring. He loved hunting, fishing, and trap shooting. Above all, Dave enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy, 2 Daughters: Randi (Steve) Schultz and Nikki (Jeremy) Skemp; his 4 grandchildren; Payton, Sydney, Ryan, and Morgan. Dave is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents and his son Ryan.
A Funeral Service for Dave was held on October 23, 2021. Dave was laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Dave's name to Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes - Waterloo is caring for the family. To place online condolences please visit www.pn-fh.com.