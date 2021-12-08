Fort Atkinson, WI - Dr. Elmer G. Redford 89, Fort Atkinson, WI, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at home.
He was born on March 26, 1932 in rural Edgerton, WI, the son of the late James and Camilla (Andersen) Redford. He graduated from Leavenworth Senior High, KS, in 1950 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in November, 1952. He spent time in Fort Sill and Korea. During his year in Korea, he was assigned to survey the 38th Parallel separating North and South Korea. The theodolite used to survey the parallel and photos are on display in the Cambridge Historic School Museum. He was discharged from Fort Sheridan in November, 1954, when he came to live in Cambridge and attend Whitewater.
He married Marjorie A. Simdon on April 13, 1957. They were blessed with four children: Christopher and Steven (Susan) Redford, Deborah (Roger) Badwal, and Rebecca (Donald) Mallow. Eight grandchildren include: Joseph, Samuel, Kaitlyn and Thomas Redford; Andrew and Mark Badwal, and Ethan and Benjamin Mallow. The family moved to Fort Atkinson in 1966.
Elmer received his B.S. Degree in physics from Whitewater and attended Vanderbilt University and Oak Ridge Laboratories on an AEC Fellowship. Then he received his M.S. from UW-Milwaukee and Ph.D. in 1979 from Brookings Institute in Washington D.C. He started his teaching career in physics and math in 1960 at West Allis, and UW-Whitewater in 1966. He was recently awarded a study laboratory in his name at UW-Whitewater.
He is survived by his sister, Charlene Jarlsberg, Edgerton, WI, and his brother, Frederick (Janice) Redford, Cambridge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie and daughter, Deborah Badwal; brothers, James, Harold, Melvin, and Donald Redford and sister, Lillian Hamilton.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, at St. James Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Burial will follow at Lake Ripley Cemetery. Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family. 920-563-2575
