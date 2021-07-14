November 25, 1924 - March 16, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Juanita Rose Robbins Ehrke, 96, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2021 in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street, Deerfield, with Vicar Sarah Key officiating. Following the service, friends and relatives are invited to a cake and coffee reception in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 12 noon until the start of the church service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Juanita Rose Ehrke's memory, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Attn: Memorials, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704 or at www.olbrich.org/donate/remembrances.cfm. Juanita enjoyed visiting the gardens often and especially enjoyed the holiday flower shows and Sunday afternoon concerts. Please specify that the donation is in the memory of Juanita Rose Ehrke. Please share your memories of Juanita by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service, 201 Bue Street, PO Box 376, Deerfield, (608) 764-5369