A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Deerfield Rod and Gun Club for Orvin Neuman Hilleque of Deerfield. Orv passed away June 11, 2020, at age 76. He was born April 4, 1944, to Margie and James Andrew Hilleque II. He was a cabinetmaker and avid hot-rodder. Please bring your hot rod or Harley in memory of Orv to the celebration.
