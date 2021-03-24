Lauretta M. (Sperry) "Laurie" Kluge

January 16, 1955 - March 12, 2021
Cambridge, WI - CAMBRIDGE--Lauretta "Laurie" Kluge passed away with her family by her side on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the young age of 66. She was born on January 16, 1955 in Big Spring, Texas to Robert and Darlene (Helm) Sperry. Graduating from La Follette High School in 1974. Laurie married the love of her life Denny Kluge Sept. 6, 1980.
Laurie survived by her loving and faithful husband Denny; they had 40 wonderful years together. She also survived her devoted and caring son Scott aka the "Turkeyman"; loyal dog Abby; sisters Debbie (Don) Wills and Cathy (Tim) Severson; brother Mike Sperry; father-in-law Dennis Kluge; brother-in-law Ronald (Peggy); sister -in-law Yvonne (Dale) Laube; and many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Darlene Sperry, brother Steven Sperry; and mother-in-law Ruth Kluge and special cousin Roseletta Hendrickson.
Laurie loved going on day trips, a good Wisconsin Fish Fry, playing bingo, and going to flea markets, thrift stores, garage sales, and auctions to find a special bargain. Laurie also loved spending afternoons with family and friends having movie marathons watching classic movies such as Anne of Green Gables, The Waltons, and the Sound of Music.
Laurie was a loving and caring person with a huge heart ho gave herself unconditionally to family and Friends. She also enjoyed working at the Home Savings Bank where she liked to visit with the people, taking great pride in her work. Laurie was a wonderful mom and was very proud of her son. Laurie was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
"Laurie, your love and smile will live in our hearts forever."
Friends and family will meet at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Highland Memory Gardens, 3054 County Road BB, Madison, WI 53718 for a graveside service for Laurie.
We would like to send a special thank you to UW Carbon Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice Staff for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider cancer research or Agrace HospiceCare when making out memorials.
"John 3:16-For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."
"Thessalonians 4:13-14-Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uniformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope.14 For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring Jesus those whose have fallen asleep in him."
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
