Ann (Brashi) Golding

Cambridge, WI - Ann Golding, 94, formerly of Cambridge, died on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Lilac Springs in Lake Mills.
She was born on March 29, 1927 in Madison, the youngest of 9 children born to the late Joseph and Mary (Licali) Brashi.
Ann married Joseph C. Golding Jr on November 26, 1946 in Dubuque, Iowa. He died on January 18, 2020.
Ann and Joe settled in the Madison neighborhood of Crestwood where they raised three children and ran Joe Golding and Son Heating Service with Joe's father.
Ann liked to fish and travel along with her husband. She later introduced him to golf, which became something else they enjoyed doing together in Madison and during their travels. Ann also loved to read. She always liked to talk about her latest book or an author she enjoyed.
Ann and Joe retired to Arizona in 1992, returning to WI in 1998 to be closer to their family. They lived in Cambridge and were members at Lake Ripley Country Club. If they weren't out on the golf course themselves, they liked to watch the golfers come down the 18th fairway, from their apartment across the street.
Survivors include her two daughters, Regina Golding of Madison; Marcia (Randy) Staubli of Cambridge; five grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) Mooney, Ryan Mooney, Justin Staubli, Trevor (Katie) Staubli, Amanda (Jared) Kulow; one great grandchild, Regan Mooney; other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Mooney in 1982.
According to her wishes no formal services will be held.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Cambridge Community Library.